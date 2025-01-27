Gas container explosion claims five lives in Multan

MULTAN: At least five people were killed and 25 others were injured when a gas-filled container exploded in Multan on Monday, ARY News reported, quoting rescue officials.

As per details, the tragic incident occurred in Multan’s Fahad Town, where a fire broke out in a gas-filled container, resulting in the deaths of five individuals and injuring 25 others, including women and children.

The injured were immediately transported to Nishtar Hospital for medical treatment, while Rescue teams confirmed that several homes collapsed due to explosions following the fire.

The blaze has been brought under control, and cooling operations are ongoing with the assistance of 18 fire tenders, Rescue officials stated. Teams will remain at the site until the area is fully cleared.

The disaster also claimed the lives of over 20 livestock animals, officials reported.

Following the incident, families of the victims staged a protest, blocking the Muzaffargarh-Multan Road. Protesters expressed their grief and anger, stating, “Our homes have been destroyed, and our children, women, and livestock have perished. No public representative has visited us yet.”

This tragic event has left the community devastated, as affected families demand urgent action and support from authorities.

In 2023, a gas cylinder explosion in Mansehra claimed the lives of three family members and injured four others. Similarly, a 2022 incident in Abbottabad resulted in two deaths and severe burns to three individuals at a local tea stall.