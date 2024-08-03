Gas to remain suspended in These Karachi areas on Sunday

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced the suspension of gas in various Karachi areas on Sunday (August 4).

In a statement, the company announced that gas will remain suspended for 12 hours.

The suspension of the gas supply is part of the utility’s efforts to improve the low pressure of gas for domestic consumers as well as industrial and commercial sectors in the port city, said a SSGC’s spokesperson in a statement on Friday.

The company said that a 20-inch diameter and 12-kilometre long gas distribution pipeline will be connected with the system on Sunday.

The gas supply suspension from 8am to 8pm will affect industries and domestic consumers in some sectors of Korangi, Hashmi Goth, Mansehra Colony, Allahabad Goth and their adjoining areas in the metropolis.

Last Sunday, the gas shutdown affected areas including Surjani Town (all sectors), North Karachi (all sectors), Manghopir Town, Qasba Town, Orangi Town (all sectors), North Nazimabad (all blocks), FB Area (all blocks), Gulberg (all blocks), Buffer Zone, SITE Industrial Area, Baldia Town, Ittehad Town, Mauripur, Central Region’s Gulshan-e-Maymar, Ahsanabad, Janjal Goth and SITE Super Highway as well as their adjacent areas.