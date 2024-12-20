‘Ghair’ actor Yashmeera Jan confirms she is quitting showbiz

Rising starlet Yashmeera Jan, daughter of veteran actors Shabbir Jan and Fareeda Shabbir, confirmed that the on-air serial ‘Ghair’ will be her final project, as she is leaving showbiz to focus on her marital life.

In his recent YouTube vlog, actor-director Yasir Nawaz disclosed, “Ghair is the final project of Yashmeera Jan,” to which she confirmed saying, “Yes.”

Nawaz continued to reveal, “She is married, and will soon be starting a new phase of life with her husband, so she will not be seen on screen anymore because of a promise to him.”

“Remember her in your prayers,” he added.

“There are multiple reasons for my departure,” Jan added in response. “But one of them and the biggest reason is to focus on my studies.”

“And yes, I also have some commitment towards my new family,” maintained the ‘Khudsar’ actor.

It is pertinent to note here that Yashmeera Jan tied the knot with Dr. Raamish Bin Aamir, a physician by profession and a fitness fanatic, in an intimate nikkah ceremony earlier this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is currently being seen in the drama serial ‘Ghair’, co-starring Ushna Shah, Usama Khan and Adeel Husain. The Yasir Nawaz directorial, written by Zanjabeel Asim, airs every Friday and Saturday on ARY Digital.