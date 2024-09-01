Gillani calls for talks with PTI, all political parties

ISLAMABAD: “Shehbaz Sharif has been captain of the team and he should take decisions,” Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani said on Sunday.

Talking to media former prime minister Gillani said,” It is good if dialogue has been ongoing”. “Dialogue should be held with all political parties including the PTI,” he said.

He said the prime minister should lead the talks. “Prime Minister is the captain of the team and he has to take decision,” Gillani said. “If he takes any decision, we will back him on national issues,” he said.

“All political parties have to get united over the one-point agenda of the national security,” Gillani said. “Offices come and go, one must care about the country and the nation,” he further said.

“You can express differences with a leader but not with Pakistan,” he stressed. “The country formed to keep it strong, one must be prepared to offer any sacrifice,” he said.

He said the lack of unity among political parties enhances terrorism adding that all political parties must get united in these hard times.

Senate Chairman said that the youth should not be misguided,”Your honour exists if Pakistan exists,” he told youth.

“Pakistan has been a nuclear power with its constitution, courts and all institutions at their place,” he added.