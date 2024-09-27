Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 27 September 2024

KARACHI: The price of 24-karat gold surged to SAR 3,753 per tola in Saudi Arabia on Friday, September 27, 2024, as reported by forex.pk.

Additionally, 10 grams of 24-karat gold is being sold for SAR 3,221, while the price of gold per ounce stands at SAR 10,019.

It is important to note that gold prices fluctuate globally, including in Saudi Arabia, and the prices reported were accurate as of 10:27 am on September 27, 2024.

Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Friday in line with their decrease in international rates.

In the local market, the price of gold per tola was down by Rs300 to Rs276,700.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs237,226 after it recorded a decrease of Rs256, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).