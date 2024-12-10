Govt can’t interfere in Madaris registration system: Tahir Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi has said that the government didn’t interfere in seminaries after setting a new system of registration in year 2019.

Chief of Pakistan Ulema Council, Tahir Ashrafi said that the government could not intervene, neither we will allow it.

“We are custodians of Madaris (seminaries) and don’t want any row”, he said.

He said 10 boards have been agreed over registration with the education ministry. He said 18,600 seminaries have already been registered with the Ministry of Education.

“If Fazl ur Rehman wants to be registered with the ministry of industries, it is between him and the government,” Hafiz Ashrafi said.

A row over the Madrassa Registration Bill has sparked between the JUI and the government after the President deferred signing the legislation into a law.

JUI-F chief Fazal-ur-Rehman yesterday warned the government against politicizing the seminaries registration bill.

Addressing a press conference, the JUI-F chief said that his party will not back down on the issue of the Madrassa Registration Bill.

He accused the government of trying to divide the clerics (Ulama) by holding meetings with a section of scholars, calling it a conspiracy to create divisions among them.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman emphasized that the JUI-F is not fighting for its own interests but for the rights of all madrassas and scholars.