Govt consents over tariff reduction of state-run IPPs: sources

LAHORE: The government has agreed over tariff reduction of the state-run IPPs, citing sources ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources said that a major development with regard to talks on tariffs with the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) likely soon.

“The Power Sector Task Force has completed its overall review of the tariffs of more than 100 power plants, some IPPs will be shut down in phases while relief will be provided to consumers in all tariffs,” sources said.

“The government will cutdown superfluous taxes, as the FBR has submitted its recommendations,” according to sources.

“It has been decided that the power tariffs of industrial consumers will especially be reduced.”

“The talks between the Ministry of Energy and the IPPs over the issue, have amicably been entered in its final phase,” sources added.

It is to be mentioned here that Energy Minister Awais Leghari on Friday announced that with mutual consent, tariff reductions are expected to benefit consumers in coming weeks.

In a briefing to Senate Standing Committee on Power, minister informed that the taskforce had conducted a comprehensive assessment.

“We will soon share good news with the public about the IPPs,” Leghari said.