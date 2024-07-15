Govt could not ban a political party: Shahid Khaqan

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the government has no mandate to impose ban on a political party, ARY News reported on Monday.

Convener Awam Pakistan Party (APP), talking to media said that if the Article six invoked against anyone than those in government today could also face it.

He was commenting on the government’s decision to ban the opposition’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“This is the time to unify the country, are you want more grouping and chaos,” he questioned.

“An year and two months have passed to the May 9 incidents, the government didn’t prosecute,” he said. “Three days after the supreme court’s decision on reserved seats, the goernment has started talking about ban on a political party,” he said.

“These decisions of courts boost democracy. The government’s holding press conferences and criticism has not been appropriate,” Abbasi said.

“What impression you wants to give, confrontation among institutions,” former PM questioned. “Are you want more chaos,” he asked.

“You were happy when these judges were giving decisions in your favour,” he remarked.