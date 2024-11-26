Govt ‘decides’ to arrest PTI protesters moving towards D-Chowk

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters moving towards D-Chowk, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

As per details citing sources, the government has ordered law enforcement agencies to arrest the PTI workers including the leadership leading the march moving towards D-Chowk.

Addressing the media in D-Chowk, Naqvi added that the protest would fizzle out in minutes if law-enforcement agencies chose to fire on them.

Naqvi added that there was a ‘secret’ leadership in the party that was actually calling the shots and causing the situation to deteriorate.

Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to the Rangers personnel killed in yesterday’s clashes, stating that the nation salutes their sacrifice in the line of duty. He vowed that their sacrifices would not be in vain, assuring that those responsible for the attack would be brought to justice.

Naqvi expressed solidarity with the families of the fallen Rangers, pledging continued support. He also confirmed that instructions have been given to provide the best possible medical care to the injured Rangers and police officers.