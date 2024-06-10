Govt grants conditional permission for sugar export

ISLAMABAD: Federal minister for industries and production, Rana Tanveer Hussain has said that the government has granted conditional permission for sugar export, ARY News reported on Monday.

Rana Tanveer chaired a session of the Sugar Advisory Board and the government and Pakistan Sugar Mills Association have signed an agreement.

The government has granted conditional permission for export of 1,50,000 metric tonnes of sugar, the minister said. “The PSMA will ensure availability of the sugar stock and stability in prices of the commodity,” minister said.

Federal minister said that the sugar’s ex-mills price will not be increased at any cost. “All pending payments to farmers will be paid by the mills on priority basis,” he said.

The Sugar Advisory Board will review the sugar prices again within 15 days, minister further said.

“The option of sugar export will be conditioned with stability of the prices and availability of the stock,” federal minister added.