Govt imposes section 144 in coastal areas of Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh government has imposed section 144 in the coastal areas of Karachi with a ban on swimming in the sea during the holidays of Eid-ul-adha, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Reasonable precautions are being taken particularly to protect the lives of picnickers who visit beaches to celebrate the occasion, officials confirmed.

The District South Police has confirmed that police officers are stationed at the beach to prevent citizens from entering the sea.

The ban is a preventive measure taken by the authorities, and beachgoers are being requested to comply and refrain from going into the sea.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) engages locale organizations to issue arranges in broad daylight intrigue that may put a restriction on an action for a particular timeframe.

Such a boycott is upheld by the police who enroll cases under area 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code for infringement of the boycott. Segment 188 conveys the greatest punishment of a half year in jail or a fine or both.

