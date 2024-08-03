Govt negotiating team missing for last three days: Hafiz Naeem

ISLAMABAD: Hafiz Naeem has said that the government’s negotiating team has been missing for last three days, ARY News reported on Saturday.

“They are thinking, we will request them, it won’t happen,” Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer was talking to media here.

“Protest sit-in is turning into the people’s force. We will stand from sit-in after getting our rights,” Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman said. “The demands of the sit-in are not based on our wants but are based on the objective facts,” he said.

Hafiz Naeem repeated the demand of decreasing power price and the slab of the salaried class to be fixed at the last year’s level. “The nation will not pay additional taxes and the IPPs capacity payment,” he stressed.

“Who is preventing the prime minister, who is exerting pressure,” he questioned. “Why the prime minister could not sit in 1300CC car?” The 1300CC car not causing the platelets condition,” he said in a lighter tone.

“Why the prime minister, his niece and bureaucrats could not sit in small cars,” JI leader questioned.