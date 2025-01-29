Govt not intending dialogue to find political solutions: Gohar

ISLAMABAD: Barrister Gohar Khan has said that the PTI had demanded constitution of judicial commission in talks, but the government didn’t reply.

Talking to media at district court, PTI’s Chairman Wednesday claimed that the government not intending to continue the dialogue and finding a solution of political issues.

He said the PTI’s founder taken initiative for negotiations and formed a party’s committee for dialogue. “The PTI placed its demands before the government in talks,” he said.

“The government told to give its reply on January 28, if it was serious, it would have replied,”, Gohar Ali Khan said. “We would have considered over participation, if they share their reply before the session,” he further said.

