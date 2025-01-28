Govt to challenge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah’s ruling in contempt case

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to challenge the ruling of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah for full bench in the contempt case against Additional Registrar Nazar Abbas, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

This was revealed by the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan during the hearing of the Customs Regulator Duty case.

The AGP confirmed that an appeal would be filed against yesterday’s contempt of court decision announced by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah.

Additionally, a decision has been made to file a review petition against the orders issued by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah on January 16 and 13.

On Monday, SC withdrew the show-cause notice issued to the Additional Registrar Nazar Abbas, stating that there was no deliberate intent of contempt of court on his part.

The verdict emphasized that no party suffered any harm due to the actions of the Additional Registrar. The bench has forwarded the matter to the CJP for the formation of full court.

The judgment announced by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah also clarified that the Practice and Procedure Committee does not have the authority to withdraw a case following a judicial order. Furthermore, an administrative order cannot override a judicial order, the Supreme Court ruled.

The court stated that the committee lacked jurisdiction to nullify a judicial order or send the matter to the full court.

On January 20, the Supreme Court (SC) issued show-cause notice of contempt of the court to its Additional Registrar Nazar Abbas, ordering him to appear in person.