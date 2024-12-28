Greece boat tragedy: 31 FIA officials’ name to be placed in PCL

ISLAMABAD: An investigation committee probing the recent Greece boat tragedy revealed the involvement of 31 officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), ARY News reported.

The committee decided to place the names of FIA officers, including inspectors, sub-inspectors, and constables in the Passport Control List (PCL).

According to sources, 19 FIA officers from Faisalabad Airport, three from Sialkot Airport, two from Lahore Airport, two from Islamabad Airport, and five from Quetta Airport have been implicated in the scandal.

The FIA has decided to put the names of all 31 officers on the passport control list, effectively banning them from traveling abroad.

The investigation, which is still ongoing, has revealed that the 31 officers were involved in smuggling people onto the ship that sank off the coast of Greece, resulting in significant loss of life.

At least five Pakistanis who were being smuggled died in the Greece boat tragedy.

Earlier on December 27, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to take strict action within a week against culprits involved in human trafficking.

The prime minister chaired a review meeting regarding the prevention of human trafficking in the country. During the meeting, a report of the committee formed under the chairmanship of Mushtaq Sukhera was presented in view of the migrant’s boat capsizing incident occurred near Greece in December 2024.