GTA 6 fans are going stir crazy waiting for Trailer 2

A simple edit of the GTA 6 trailer has gained immense popularity on Reddit, highlighting fans’ desperation for new content and their pleas for Rockstar to release Trailer 2.

When the first trailer for GTA 6 was released in December last year, it quickly became the most popular video game trailer ever, sparking significant excitement on social media. Fans meticulously analyzed every frame of the 90-second video. Despite Rockstar confirming an autumn 2025 release for GTA 6, the developer has remained silent about further details, even eight months after the initial trailer.

This silence has created a content vacuum, particularly evident on Reddit, where a mirrored copy of the trailer has become one of the most popular posts in months. The post, titled “I mirrored the trailer to give it a fresh look,” simply flips the picture but has garnered 2,100 upvotes. Fans in the comments are candid about the absurdity of the situation.

“We’re so deprived of content we just be doing anything to make the trailer fresh again,” says FirefighterFew.

“We are actually f***** if we are mirroring trailers to feel something new,” adds Lewis.

“Rockstar gotta release something new soon. It’s been so long we’ve run out of ideas. The video is really cool though,” comments Hoolias.

One fan, Harry Court, succinctly captures the desperation for the second GTA 6 trailer, saying, “Rockstar, drop T2, we are losing our minds here.”

Since the first trailer and the initial hype faded, the GTA 6 subreddit has had little new to discuss, with few leaks in recent months. The content is mostly dominated by occasional memes and fans rehashing small details from the already analyzed trailer.