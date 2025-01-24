GTA 6 parody game set for Steam launch following PlayStation takedown

The developer of the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 parody game has announced launching the game on Steam after it was taken down from the PlayStation.

The parody game titled, Grand Taking Ages VI was initially launched on PlayStations Store last month and resembled the Rockstar Games’ upcoming title.

Several were taken by surprise seeing the game having the acronym “GTA 6,” the official title of Rockstar Games’ highly-anticipated game.

However, it was later revealed that Grand Taking Ages VI was a game development simulator, allowing players to manage a studio while overcoming obstacles developers encounter during the creation of the game.

While it has not been confirmed whether Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive played a part in the GTA 6 parody game’s takedown, it was effectively pulled from the PlayStation Store recently.

Fans of the parody game have now received a major development as the Grand Theft Auto 6 parody game is set to launch on Steam after the developer revamped it.

Violarte, which developed the parody game, has announced that they have changed their strategy for the game’s release on Steam and have “engaged with the team” on the game’s concept before submitting it to Steam.

While the title of the game had ‘VI’ on PlayStation, the developer has removed the number for the Steam launch in an apparent move to avoid an action.

Further, the parody game has gotten new screenshots, a fresh trailer, and a revamped description.

The Grand Theft Auto 6 parody game is set for release in July 2025.

It is worth noting here that Rockstar Games confirmed last year that GTA 6 will be released in Fall 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The first and only trailer for the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto franchise was released on December 4, 2023.