Hafiz Naeem warns of another sit-in if govt violates agreement

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, has warned the government that they will not sit idle until the agreement is fulfilled, ARY News reported.

While speaking to a public gathering in Peshawar, Hafiz Naeem mentioned that there are 41 days left, and if the electricity prices are not reduced, they will ensure the public gets its due rights. He further added that if the government does not provide relief within these 41 days, he will not stop the public from heading to D-Chowk.

He said that a written agreement has been obtained from the government in front of the nation and the media, and this time it will not be like previous sit-ins.

He emphasized that Jamaat-e-Islami organizes and concludes its sit-ins independently, without waiting for any umpire’s signal, refereeing to former Prime Minister and founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan’s saying that umpire ginger has been raised. The government was trying to turn the sit-in into a confrontation, but if relief is not provided, people from Karachi to Chitral will march to D-Chowk.

“We do not need any umpire; we will go ourselves and ensure the agreement is fulfilled,” stated Hafiz Naeemur Rehman.

It is pertinent to mentioned here that Amir Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Hafiz Naeemur Rehman called off the protest after the govt had reached a consensus on several critical issues. After the agreement, the Naib Ameer of JI, Liaquat Baloch, addressed the sit-in participants, providing details of the discussions and the agreements made.

Members of the government committee, including Atta Tarr and Punjab’s Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsen Naqvi, were present on stage as Liaquat Baloch shared the outcomes of the talks. Liaquat Baloch emphasized that the government has shown sincerity in addressing the issue of Independent Power Producers (IPPs) contracts, a matter of great concern for the inflation hit people of Pakistan.

The government committee agreed to establish a task force to investigate the agreements with IPPs, while the contract of these IPPs will be thoroughly reviewed and the process expected to be completed within a month.