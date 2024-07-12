Heavy rainfall breaks 30-year record in Lahore

LAHORE: The heavy rainfall in Lahore broke the 30-year record as the highest rain of 315 mm has been recorded in the Tajpura area of the provincial capital, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, the heavy rain that started early in the morning in Lahore continued periodically throughout the day in different areas.

There were four episodes of heavy rain in different areas of the city, the highest rainfall of 315 mm was recorded in the Tajpura area, while the citizens faced difficulties in commuting as the rainwater stuck on the roads in Lahore.

The heavy rainfall in the provincial capital broke a 30-year-old record, with Tajpura receiving the highest rainfall of 315 mm while Lakshmi Chowk at 170 mm, Nishtar Town at 162 mm, and Chowk Nakhuda at 155 mm.

Meanwhile, the rain continues periodically in Sialkot and its surroundings.

Earlier in the day, heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds has lashed Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and other parts of Punjab.

In Lahore, heavy rainfall has broken the heat spell in several areas including Shadman, Gulberg, Model Town, Jail Road, and Ichhra.

Heavy showers also lashed Gujarat and its surrounding areas. In Kasur’s Kanganpur and nearby regions, there were also significant downpours.

Showers were also reported in Azad Kashmir on Friday. Dadyal, Chakswari, Islamgarh, Khari Sharif, Jatlan, and Mangla experienced heavy rain.

Meanwhile, in Karachi, light rain has been ongoing intermittently since last night in parts of the city, making the weather pleasant. Gadap Town, Surjani Town, New Karachi, and North Karachi received light showers, while Federal B Area, Liaquatabad, and nearby areas also witnessed light rain.