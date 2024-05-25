Hellish heatwave boils several districts of Sindh and Punjab

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast temperatures as high as 50 Celsius in Sukkur and Dadu in Sindh amid the heatwave boiling several districts of the country, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Most of the districts in Sindh would have extremely hot weather while the coastal region of the province will remain hot and humid.

The mercury could soar to 38 to 39 Celsius in Karachi, while maximum temperature in Hyderabad, the second largest city of Sindh, could remain between 44 to 46 degree Celsius.

Sukkur and Dadu districts would have temperatures as high as 50 Celsius, while maximum temperature in Mithi and Nawabshah will remain between 46 to 48 degree Celsius.

Most of the plains in Punjab would experience extreme heat with daytime temperature in Lahore could reach as high as 45 degree Celsius.

Maximum temperature in Multan could soar between 45 to 47 Celsius and and 44 to 46 Celsius in central Punjab districts of Sargodha and Faisalabad.

The mercury could hit maximum 41 degree Celsius in Rawalpindi, while hot and dry weather has been predicted for Murree, Galliyat and adjoining areas and most of the plain districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rainfall has been predicted for Chitral, Dir and Kohistan districts of KP with wind/thunderstorm.

In Balochistan, Sibi will be the hottest district with maximum temperature between 47 to 49 Celsius.

Temperatures in provincial capital city of Quetta will be between 34 to 36 Celsius.

The climate change ministry recently said that about 26 districts in the country were boiling under a severe heatwave, with the current spell of sizzling temperature likely to last until May 30.

