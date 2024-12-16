web analytics
22.9 C
Karachi
Monday, December 16, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Hike in Punjab MPAs salaries: Bill to be tabled today

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: A bill seeking substantial hike in salaries of Punjab Assembly members will be tabled in the house on Monday (today), ARY News reported.

Deputy Speaker Malik Zaheer Channar will chair the assembly session that begins at 2:00 PM today.

A bill suggesting an increase of Rs. four lacs in monthly salaries of legislators will be tabled in the house.

An MPA currently getting Rs100,000 monthly remuneration will increase by five-fold with addition of Rs400,000 from January 1st next year after the bill passes in the legislature.

The replies of the attention call notices, and audit reports will be presented in the house. The proceedings also included replies of the questions asked by the members with regard to the excise and taxation department and narcotics control.

Moreover, the house will also debate over the law and order situation in the province.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.