Hike in Punjab MPAs salaries: Bill to be tabled today

LAHORE: A bill seeking substantial hike in salaries of Punjab Assembly members will be tabled in the house on Monday (today), ARY News reported.

Deputy Speaker Malik Zaheer Channar will chair the assembly session that begins at 2:00 PM today.

A bill suggesting an increase of Rs. four lacs in monthly salaries of legislators will be tabled in the house.

An MPA currently getting Rs100,000 monthly remuneration will increase by five-fold with addition of Rs400,000 from January 1st next year after the bill passes in the legislature.

The replies of the attention call notices, and audit reports will be presented in the house. The proceedings also included replies of the questions asked by the members with regard to the excise and taxation department and narcotics control.

Moreover, the house will also debate over the law and order situation in the province.