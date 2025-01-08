Honhaar scholarship: CM Maryam distributes cheques among students

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz said on Wednesday that the Honhaar Scholarship Programme is the largest initiative in Pakistan’s history, applauding the hard work invested in it.

Maryam Nawaz was speaking at a ceremony at Sargodha University where she handed over cheques to Honhaar scholarship beneficiaries and highlighted the government’s commitment to providing equal opportunities for students.

Maryam Nawaz congratulated students, parents, and the principals of schools and colleges for their dedication, acknowledging the challenges the students overcame to reach this point.

She emphasised that the Guard of Honour was not for her, but for the students. “This scholarship is your right. Hold your heads high as you claim it,” Maryam Nawaz added. She also encouraged students to convey her congratulations to their parents at home.

The Chief Minister assured the students that their issues were her issues, and emphasised that the scholarships were awarded strictly on merit, without any political interference. “Not a single scholarship out of the 30,000 has been granted through any recommendation,” she affirmed.

She added that no student was asked about their political affiliations and that all children in Punjab were equal in her eyes.

Maryam Nawaz said she viewed students not just as the Chief Minister but as a mother.

She shared her concern about the divide between the rich and poor, stating that no child should miss out on education due to a lack of resources. “It is a state of concern if a child is deprived of education because of financial limitations,” she said.

She reiterated the importance of promoting education in fields like AI, robotics, science, and technology, and mentioned plans to offer scholarships to second- and third-year students as well.

She assured the students to provide advanced technology laptops and e-bikes in the future.

Maryam Nawaz also talked about the political unrest, urging the students to make decisions with respect for their country and not to be influenced by those who advocate violence.

She condemned those who instigated violence and highlighted the sacrifices made by law enforcement officers to ensure peace.

She reminded the students that their future lies in contributing positively to society, stating, “You are the country’s most valuable asset, and your success will reflect on Pakistan’s progress.” She concluded with a promise to continue working towards the betterment of students, ensuring their access to quality education and resources.