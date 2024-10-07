How to get Dubai’s newest golden visa

Deputy Prime Minister of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced golden visa for teachers.

The announcement was made on 5th October, the International Teachers Day, by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum who is also a Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

He announced the change to the visa rules on directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The new visa will be granted to exceptional teachers who have contributed significantly to Dubai’s private education sector and shown extraordinary performance.

With golden visas, holders can live in Dubai and the United Arab Emirates with security and permanence without having to repeat the frequently difficult and drawn-out application process every few years.

“Teachers are a source of inspiration for today’s youth and tomorrow’s leaders, and their contributions support Dubai’s development, reaffirming its commitment to investing in human capital,” Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said.

How to obtain a Golden Visa for Teachers in Dubai

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority has the whole set of requirements, and the new visa will be accessible starting on Tuesday, October 15.

Teachers working in private early childhood centers, schools, and higher education establishments in Dubai will receive golden visas.

Similar to any other golden visa, obtaining one will need you to fulfill a specific set of requirements.