T20 World Cup 2024: Only one South African featured in Team of the Tournament

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the Team of the Tournament of the T20 World Cup 2024 featuring six players from the Indian team while only one South African player made it to the team.

These players include India’s Rohit Sharma as the captain, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel.

India lifted the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy on June 29 after beating South Africa by seven runs in the final in Barbados.

Following their triumph in the marquee event, as many as six players from the winning team were featured in this year’s Team of the Tournament.

Read more: Trophy drought ends as India becomes T20 World Cup 2024 champions

South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje was the only player from the runner-up team to make it to the team that too as the 12th man.

Additionally, the team also features Afghanistan players including Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran and Australia’s Marcus Stoinis are also part of ICC’s Team of the Tournament.

T20 World Cup Team of the Tournament

Rohit Sharma (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Suryakumar Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Anrich Nortje (12th man).

India on June 29 ended its 11-year global title drought as they beat South Africa by seven runs to become T20 World Cup 2024 Champions at Kensington Oval.

The Rohit Sharma-led side, who lost in the finals of the World Test Championship and the 50-overs home World Cup last year, managed to book South Africa at 169/8, defeating the Proteas by seven runs.

This was South Africa’s first senior men’s final since the inaugural Champions Trophy in Bangladesh in 1998, having lost seven semi-finals, including a gut-wrenching defeat against Australia in the 1999 World Cup.