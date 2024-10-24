IHC orders Adiala jail authorities to produce PTI founder by 3pm today

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered jail authorities to produce former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan by 3 pm, ARY News reported.

As per details, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq of the IHC presided over a hearing on the contempt of court case regarding the failure to allow a meeting with the PTI founder Imran Khan.

The IHC asked the Adiala jail authorities to produce the PTI founder to court by 3:00 PM today to meet with his lawyers.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq expressed skepticism during the hearing, stating, “I know you will not comply with my orders.” He further remarked, “Once you present the PTI chairman in court, this will indeed be a high court.”

Justice Ejaz Ishaq instructed the authorities to ensure proper security arrangements and bring the PTI chairman to court. He added, “If you are unable to present him, you will explain to the court tomorrow why it was not possible.”

The court ordered the Superintendent of Jail to provide satisfactory explanations if security concerns prevent the PTI founder’s appearance in court.

Khan has been in jail since August 2023 and has faced dozens of cases since he was removed as prime minister in 2022 after which he launched a protest movement against a coalition of his rivals led by current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In a separate development, 62 US Congressmen have called on President Joe Biden to advocate for the release of Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan and other political prisoners.

In their letter, the congressmen including prominent Muslim members Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib urged the Biden administration to seek assurances from Pakistani authorities regarding the PTI founder Imran Khan’s safety.