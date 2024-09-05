PTI founder, Bushra Bibi’s interim bail extended

ISLAMABAD: A district and session court in Islamabad extended the interim bail of PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi till September 19, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the court heard the case of the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi, who are accused in six and one cases respectively.

Imran Khan’s lawyer, Khawaja Haris, argued that the PTI founder’s video link hearing could not be held due to technical issues. The court directed the jail authorities to submit a report on the matter.

The court also heard the bail applications of Bushra Bibi and extended her interim bail till September 19. The lawyer for Bushra Bibi, Khawaja Haris, requested the court to grant her permanent bail.

READ: PTI founder moves IHC against transfer of May 9 cases to military courts

The session court adjourned the hearing of the bail applications till the next date and directed the parties to appear before the court on the next date of hearing.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the transfer of May 9 cases to military courts.

The PTI founder filed a plea through his lawyer Aziz Karamat Bhandari. The former prime minister has made the secretary law, secretary home, IG Islamabad, IG Punjab, IG Jails, DG FIA and the federal government respondents.

He pleaded with the court not to transfer May 9 cases for military court trials.