PTI founder calls for overseas Pakistanis to halt remittances: Aleema Khan

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, has called on overseas Pakistanis to stop sending remittances to the country, ARY News reported.

Speaking to reporters outside Adiala jail after meeting Imran Khan, Aleema Khan said that the PTI founder said the government has no intentions to engage in talks with PTI, urging the overseas Pakistanis to halt remittances from tomorrow.

Aleema Khan reiterated her brother’s demands for the release of prisoners, the establishment of a judicial commission on May 9 and November 26, and assured that Imran Khan would retract his call if dialogue with the government commenced.

The development came after PTI leader Omar Ayub claimed that the government was not serious to hold negotiations with PTI.

The Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub said that the PTI’s negotiations’ team was not given access to meet the PTI’s founder in Adiala Jail.

He said the party’s founder formed the negotiation team so as no one could say that the team was not formed for talks.

Imran Khan – Latest news

“You have to request for the meeting in Adiala jail. The leaders who visited jail, were appeared in cases,” Ayub said.

Earlier, Imran Khan threatened to call for halting remittances if his demands remain unmet, according to a statement by his sister, Aleema Khan, ARY News reported.

Imran Khan’s sister said that the founder reiterated his stance three times: a judicial commission comprising three Supreme Court judges must be formed, and innocent prisoners should be released.

She claimed that millions of people fell below the poverty line after the PTI government was ousted, and citizens are grappling with economic hardships.