Aleema Khan rejects ‘minus founder’ idea

ISLAMABAD: Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, dismissed the “minus Imran Khan” notion as baseless, stating it will not materialise.

Aleema while giving an interview to Voice of America (VOA) asserted that “there is only one leader, and that is Imran Khan.”

Imran Khan’s sister dismissed rumours suggesting she or Bushra Bibi are leading the party, labelling them as propaganda.

She clarified that no PTI leaders are in contact with her, and when party leaders were detained, legal counsel Salman Akram Raja only suggested sending a message to the founder.

Addressing questions about Bushra Bibi, Aleema stated that Imran Khan did not give her any protest-related directives, as she had been unwell and absent from court appearances for two weeks.

Aleema also denied claims made by Mashal Yousafzai regarding the D-Chowk protest, calling them false.

On November 29, 2024, Mashal Yousafzai revealed Bushra Bibi’s decision to head to D-Chowk. Mashal in her interview stated that, “We were informed that the PTI founder had instructed them (PTI convoy) to stop at Sangjani, but Bushra Bibi wanted to hear directly from her husband regarding the protest at D-Chowk.”

She also mentioned that Bushra Bibi had repeatedly stated during the protest that Imran Khan’s order was to reach D-Chowk.

Later, Yousafzai, who also served as the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was removed from her position due to this particular interview.

On November 3, 2024 PTI founder Imran Khan, through his sister Aleema Khan, has sent a significant message, revealing that he has “one final card” left.

Speaking to journalists outside Adiala Jail, Aleema Khan disclosed that Imran Khan hinted at having “one final card up his sleeve” but chose not to reveal further details.

Addressing rumours about the former prime minister’s health, Aleema dismissed them as baseless. She shared that Imran Khan laughed upon hearing the fake reports and assured everyone of his good health, adding that he maintains his fitness through regular exercise.

Aleema also commended Bushra Bibi’s leadership during the November 24 protests, stating, Bushra Bibi led the protests; other leaders should have also stood on the container alongside her.