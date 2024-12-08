PTI founder forms committee to initiate talks with govt

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, currently imprisoned in Adiala Jail, has constituted a negotiation committee comprising Asad Qaiser, Omar Ayub, Salman Akram Raja, Ali Amin Gandapur, and Hamid Raza to initiate talks with the government, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Omar Ayub during a press conference, revealed that on December 5, he had an extended meeting with Imran Khan in jail but was arrested again despite securing bail.

Ayub stated that Imran Khan has directed PTI members to hold a prayer and Jirga session on December 13 in Peshawar, inviting all political parties to participate. Additionally, PTI’s international chapters will host events in their respective countries on December 15.

Omar Ayub shared that the primary agenda of the negotiation committee is to secure the release of detained PTI workers.

He warned that if demands are not met, the party may resort to civil disobedience, which could have national and international implications. PTI has also demanded a judicial inquiry into the events of May 9 and November 24.

Former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser emphasised that PTI would not back down from its constitutional rights. He criticized the treatment of arrested PTI workers, who were allegedly presented in courts as terrorists. Qaiser reiterated that PTI’s struggle remains within the boundaries of the law and constitution.

PTI’s Information Secretary, Sheikh Waqas Akram, argued that the government’s oppressive actions cannot sever the public’s connection with Imran Khan. He hinted that civil disobedience would reflect public dissatisfaction, questioning why citizens should pay taxes to a government they did not vote for.

The PTI leadership remains resolute in its demand for justice and plans to press forward with peaceful negotiations while keeping civil disobedience as a potential strategy.

Earlier on December 7, ATC had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CM KP) Ali Amin Gandapur and several top leaders of PTI in connection with the GHQ attack case.

According to reports, the 25 accused named in the GHQ attack case included prominent PTI figures such as Ali Amin Gandapur, Shibli Faraz, Shehryar Afridi, Zain Qureshi, Kanwal Shauzab, Tahir Sadiq, and Malik Taimoor Masood.

Judge Amjad Ali Shah of ATC Rawalpindi signed the warrants, directing the Rawalpindi Police (CPO) to arrest these individuals and present them in court by December 10.

The court’s decision underscores efforts to hold the accused accountable for their alleged involvement in the GHQ attack case.

On December 5, 2024, PTI founder Imran Khan along with 60 other PTI leaders were indicted in the GHQ attack case.

Judge Amjad Ali Shah indicted Imran Khan and 60 other PTI leaders in the GHQ attack case.