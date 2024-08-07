PTI founder presents conditions to apologise over May 9 events

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) incarcerated founder Imran Khan announced to offer a conditional apology for the May 9 riots, provided that the CCTV footage of the events is made public, ARY News reported.

Speaking to media representatives at Adiala, Imran Khan said that the footage will help identify the culprits, who he said should be brought to justice.

“If the culprits are found to be affiliated with the PTI, I will not only expel them from the party but also apologise,” he added.

The PTI founder said that his party is the ‘victim’ of the May 9 incidents , questioning as to why the evidence is being hidden.

“Hiding evidence is a crime,” Imran Khan said.

More to folow…