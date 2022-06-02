Imran Khan to address public rally in Shangla today

SHANGLA: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will visit Shangla district today (Thursday) where he will address a public gathering, ARY News reported.

The former premier will be accompanied by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Provincial President Pervez Khattak.

A 30-feet long and 40-feet wide stage has been set at the venue for the PTI leadership.

Meanwhile, strict security measures have been put in place for today’s rally.

On Wednesday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said he will announce the long march date after Supreme Court’s verdict.

“We have moved SC for the protection of long march,” Imran Khan said while addressing the social media workers in Peshawar. The court has been asked how come ‘criminals’ be allowed to do shelling over the marchers, Khan said.

Khan said those who are facing corruption cases of billions of rupees are ruling Pakistan again.

Imran Khan regretted that the shells that should have been used against terrorists, were fired upon the peaceful marchers.

