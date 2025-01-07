Aleema Khan reveals individual behind house arrest offer for PTI founder

RAWALPINDI: Aleema Khan, the sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, has revealed the name of the person who brought the offer of house arrest for her brother while he was in jail, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, Aleema Khan confirmed that Ali Amin Gandapur was the one who brought the house arrest offer. She expressed doubt over the seriousness of the negotiations, stating that PTI’s founder Imran Khan had only two demands: the formation of a judicial commission for the May 9 events.

She questioned whether the demands of Imran Khan were unacceptable, suggesting that a senior and acceptable judge should be appointed to lead the commission.

Aleema Khan further stated that members of the ruling party were claiming they would follow any orders that came their way and emphasised that a judicial commission is the proper forum under the rule of law and democracy. She added that the public must place trust in the judiciary at this time.

She expressed frustration, saying they had been calling for a judicial commission and the release of prisoners, and that her brother had been in jail for over a year. If they wanted to make a backdoor deal, they would have done so by now, she said. Despite offers from the beginning, no direct contact had been made.

Aleema Khan clarified that Imran Khan had always advocated for the rule of law. She pointed out that the High Court had already dismissed all cases, and questioned the need for house arrest after keeping him in jail for over a year.

She also stated that if negotiations were to take place, they should proceed, as no one had stopped them. Meetings in jail begin as early as 7 a.m, but she wondered why the negotiation committee was being denied access.

Finally, Aleema Khan accused those in the government committee of stealing their mandate and asserted that Imran Khan had told them to show seriousness before discussing other demands. She mentioned that today’s discussions with Imran Khan were limited to family matters.