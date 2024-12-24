Alvi predicts PTI founder’s release within weeks

PESHAWAR: Former President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, has expressed optimism about the impending release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Alvi made these remarks to the media outside the Peshawar court after securing a 40-day transit bail. He suggested that significant changes are imminent, hinting at a possible shift in the political landscape.

“Both domestic and international stars are aligning for change,” the former Pakistani President asserted. He further emphasised the importance of dialogue and negotiation, stating, “Arbitration doesn’t happen where there’s occupation.

Discussions should be held with the rightful authority, not the one in power. There’s still time to reverse all the wrongdoings and appease the PTI chairman.”

Alvi expressed confidence in Imran Khan’s imminent release, claiming that the former Prime Minister would be freed within a month and a half. “PTI founder Imran Khan will be released within the next six weeks,” he predicted.

He also criticised the current state of democracy and the constitution, claiming that they have been compromised to keep PTI at bay. “Democracy and the constitution have been destroyed to keep PTI away,” he said.

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday granted transit bail to former President Arif Alvi and directed him to appear before the respective trial courts.

The PHC bench comprising Justice Arshad Ali and Justice Fazal Subhan also granted transit bail to Arif Alvi’s son Awab Alvi in several cases registered against them.

The PHC approved 40-day bail for the former president, while his son was granted 30-day transit bail.

During the hearing, the defence counsel told the court that many cases are registered against Arif Alvi and his son Awab Alvi in different police stations of the country, suspecting their arrest.

The PHC was requested to restrain the police from arresting them in any of the cases.