Indian FM Jaishankar to visit Pakistan for SCO summit

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will visit Pakistan later this month to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of Government summit, according to Indian media reports.

“EAM Jaishankar will lead a delegation to Pakistan for the SCO summit which will be held in Islamabad on 15th and 16th October,” confirmed MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a press briefing on Friday.

"EAM Jaishankar will lead a delegation to Pakistan for the SCO summit which will be held in Islamabad on 15th and 16th October…"

Earlier, Pakistan had officially extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the SCO summit in Islamabad this October, according to a statement from the foreign office spokesperson.

Jaishankar would be the first Indian foreign minister to visit Pakistan in almost 9 years.

The SCO meeting is scheduled to take place on October 15, 16 in Islamabad. Being a host, Pakistan has invited Indian PM Narendra Modi and other member states to visit Islamabad for the SCO meeting, the sources said.

Both India and Pakistan are full-time members of the group led by Russia and China. However, India remains wary of the group’s anti-west platform.

Pakistan’s then-Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited India last year, for a SCO foreign ministers’ meeting.

One of the main reasons why both nations managed to cooperate with each other in these summits is because the SCO charter doesn’t allow member-states to raise bilateral issues.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly..