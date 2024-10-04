web analytics
Friday, October 4, 2024
Indian FM Jaishankar to visit Pakistan for SCO summit

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will visit Pakistan later this month to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of Government summit, according to Indian media reports.

“EAM Jaishankar will lead a delegation to Pakistan for the SCO summit which will be held in Islamabad on 15th and 16th October,” confirmed MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a press briefing on Friday.

Earlier, Pakistan had officially extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the SCO summit in Islamabad this October, according to a statement from the foreign office spokesperson.

Jaishankar would be the first Indian foreign minister to visit Pakistan in almost 9 years.

The SCO meeting is scheduled to take place on October 15, 16 in Islamabad. Being a host, Pakistan has invited Indian PM Narendra Modi and other member states to visit Islamabad for the SCO meeting, the sources said.

Read More: Pakistan ‘invites’ Indian PM Narendra Modi for SCO Summit

Both India and Pakistan are full-time members of the group led by Russia and China. However, India remains wary of the group’s anti-west platform.

Pakistan’s then-Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited India last year, for a SCO foreign ministers’ meeting.

One of the main reasons why both nations managed to cooperate with each other in these summits is because the SCO charter doesn’t allow member-states to raise bilateral issues.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.. 

