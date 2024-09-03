web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, September 4, 2024
- Advertisement -

Intermediate results 2024: Board announces names of position holders

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE), Lahore announced the names of the students top in the 2024 examinations, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The student Rida Fatima from Caps College Johar Town secured the first position with 1153 marks, while the second position was shared by Kashf Ajwa and Asma Ejaz, who both scored 1152 marks.

The board further announced that Asirm Ahmed from GC University clinched the third position.

READ: Here’s how to get matric, intermediate certificates for free

To honor these high achievers, the Lahore Board will host a grand ceremony tomorrow.

During the event, the top students will receive prizes and certificates in recognition of their outstanding academic performance.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.