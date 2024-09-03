Intermediate results 2024: Board announces names of position holders

LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE), Lahore announced the names of the students top in the 2024 examinations, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The student Rida Fatima from Caps College Johar Town secured the first position with 1153 marks, while the second position was shared by Kashf Ajwa and Asma Ejaz, who both scored 1152 marks.

The board further announced that Asirm Ahmed from GC University clinched the third position.

To honor these high achievers, the Lahore Board will host a grand ceremony tomorrow.

During the event, the top students will receive prizes and certificates in recognition of their outstanding academic performance.