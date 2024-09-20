Easy Guide: How to record phone calls on iPhones

Apple has finally added native call recording and transcript features to iPhones with the iOS 18 update. Now, iPhone users can record calls directly on their phones, just like Android users.

The feature is backed right within the Phone app and users can start, pause and stop recording instantly during an ongoing call.

If you are wondering how to record calls on iPhone, here’s a simple step-by-step guide for you.

Step 1: Just simply call someone on your iPhone.

Step 2: Once the call connects, tap the “Record” button on the top left corner of the call screen.

Step 3: A prompt will notify both parties, stating, “This call will be recorded.”

Step 4: You cannot skip the notification. If you do that then the recording will automatically stop.

Step 5: To stop recording, tap the “Stop” button.

Step 6: The transcript of the recording will be saved in the Notes app. Simply go to the Notes app. Then find a dedicated folder for “Call Recordings”, where you can access it under Notes > Call Recordings.

The transcription feature is only limited to certain languages such as English (U.S., UK, Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, Singapore), Spanish (U.S., Mexico), Japanese, Mandarin Chinese, Cantonese, and Portuguese (Brazil).