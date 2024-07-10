IPP agreements reason behind electricity crises: JI

RAWALPINDI: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan opposed the federal government’s agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs), terming them the main reason behind the energy crisis in the country, ARY News reported.

Addressing a presser in Rawalpindi, JI Naib Ameer Liaquat Baloch lambasted the government over its ‘failure’ to address inflation, unemployment, and other issues being faced by the masses

He said that Pakistan’s economy has come to a standstill. Responding to the recent budget, the JI Naib Ameer termed it a “document of national destruction”.

Ameer Liaquat Baloch said that the government and its allies are ‘oblivious’ to the suffering of the people, pointing to the massive increase in electricity bills, which he said left the common man disillusioned with their future.

Earlier, the JI announced a protest sit-in in Islamabad against over-billing, power load-shedding, inflation and joblessness.

Ameer Jamaat Islami Hafiz Naeemur Rehman in a statement said that 1,000 people died in the ongoing heatwave, but K-Electric didn’t reduce the loadshedding of electricity in Karachi.

“It has been 19 years since the privatisation of the power utility but its line losses have been maximum till now, it also supplies the most expensive electricity in the country,” Hafiz Naeem said.

While announcing to hold the sit-in from the party in Islamabad on July 12, Hafiz Naeem said, “We will now settle every issue with the sit-in”.