Iraq ‘seeks’ increase in flights from Pakistan during Muharram

KARACHI: Iraq has sought increase in flights from Pakistan during Muharramul Haram, ARY News reported, citing sources.

As per details, Iraqi Airways has requested the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan to increase the frequency of the flights, citing increase of travellers in Muharram-ul-Haram.

A large number of Zaireen travel to Iraq during Muharram-ul-Haram to visit the religious sites, the Iraqi Airways said to the CAA.

The request of Iraq is currently under considering by the CAA authorities, the sources said.

In 2022, Pakistan and Iraq agreed to start a ferry service between Basra and Karachi to help Pakistani zaireen (pilgrims) visiting Iraq.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between the ex-interior minister Rana Sanaullah and Iraqi Ambassador Hamid Abbas Lafta.

Speaking on the occasion, the interior minister than­ked the Iraqi government for issuing visas to 60,000 Pakis­tani pilgrims for Arbaeen (Chehlum) of Hazrat Imam Hussain this year.