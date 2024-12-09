KP govt seeks case against IGP Islamabad, 600 police personnel

PESHAWAR: A request has been submitted at Sharqi Police Station seeking the registration of a case against Islamabad IGP Ali Nasir Rizvi on behalf of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the application was filed by the KP State Officer following a decision made by the KP Cabinet. The request demands the registration of a case against IGP Rizvi and over 600 police personnel. The application was submitted to the Sharqi Police Station’s SHO.

The police will forward this application to the Legal Branch for its opinion. The KP Cabinet had previously announced its intention to file a case against IGP Islamabad Rizvi following an incident on October 5, where the KP House in Islamabad was allegedly damaged by police action, resulting in injuries to several individuals.

Ali Nasir Rizvi, who was appointed as the new inspector general of police for the federal capital on March 29, 2024, has served in various key positions including SSP Operations, DPO Kasur, and DIG Operations Lahore.

Read More: Court reserves decision in KP House raid case

In November 2024, an Islamabad-based court reserved its decision over a petition seeking proceedings against the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad and others related to a raid on the KP House in the federal capital city.

During the court hearing, the lawyers presented their arguments regarding the police report on the incident. The counsel for the petitioner argued, “Our case has been crystal clear, prosecution should not complicate things.”

Director Law, however, highlighted that different issues have been intermingled, stating, “There were warrants in the Sangjani case, it is part of the process.”

Shah Faisal, the advocate representing the petitioner, noted a contradictory stance taken by the authorities in each court. He emphasised, “They claimed terrorists were hiding in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, but if there were terrorists, they should have been produced in court.”

Additionally, he pointed out that an application submitted at the concerned police station was not received.

The court has reserved its decision on this matter, which could set a significant precedent in the case against the IGP and the involved police personnel over the raid at the KP House.