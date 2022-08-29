Jahangir Tareen announces Rs10m aid for flood-hit KP

PESHAWAR: Disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)leader Jahangir Tareen Monday announced Rs10 million donation to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for the rehabilitation of flood victims.

Tareen had a telephone contact with KP CM Mahmood Khan, during which he assured to provide Rs10 million donation for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims.

“We are a brave nation and have fought major natural disasters in the past too. The nation will successfully deal with this calamity,” he added.

The overall death toll from floods across the country reached 1,136 as the threat of more flooding lingered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The water level in Kabul River still ranged from medium to very high flow.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government Monday launched ‘Flood Reporting App’ in order to provide quick relief to people affected by devasting floods.

The mobile application was launched on special instructions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Science and Information Technology Atif Khan.

Millions of acres of rich farmland have been flooded by weeks of non-stop rain, but now the Indus is threatening to burst its banks as torrents of water course downstream from tributaries in the north.

