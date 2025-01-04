Jaiswal sledges Sam Konstas in Hindi – Watch

SYDNEY: Yashasvi Jaiswal, the young Indian opener, sledged Australian opener Sam Konstas in Hindi during day two of the decisive fifth Test against Australia.

In a tense moment on Day 2 of the Sydney Test, Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was caught on camera sledging Sam Konstas.

However, it appeared that Jaiswal forgot that Konstas does not understand Hindi.

The incident occurred when Konstas was batting, and Jaiswal, fielding in the slip cordon.

Jaiswal sledged Konstas, saying, “Kya ho gya ab shot nahi dikh rahe kya (What happened, unable to see the shots now?). Oye Konstas, shots nahi lag rahe kya abhi (Hey Konstas, unable to play shots now?).”

The incident left former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan smiling in the commentary box, while the video of the event went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, India’s speed-gun Jasprit Bumrah, who is known for his calm demeanor left cricket fans in shock with his heated exchange of words with youngster Sam Konstas during the ongoing fifth Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

During the ongoing final clash where the action picked up where it left off from Day 1, with Jasprit Bumrah leading the charge.

Bumrah along with Kohli, poked fun at the young Australian batter Konstas with the later suggested a plan to target Konstas.

He told the stand-in Indian captain, “Yes Bumrah, there is your man now. Bowl him close towards his body, he might go for attacking shots. There is a chance to get him out.”