Jennifer Lopez’s blunt response to divorce question goes viral

Pop star and actor Jennifer Lopez shut down a reporter after he asked a question about the rumours surrounding her divorce with Ben Affleck.

Lopez and her co-star Simu Liu were attending a press junket for their upcoming movie Atlas in Mexico City of the United States when a reporter asked her if she was getting a divorce from Ben Affleck, Variety reported.

Liu immediately came to her rescue, saying that the matter will not be discussed at the press junket.

“Thank you so much. We really appreciate it…come on, don’t come in here with that energy,” he added.

However, it was Jennifer Lopez’s witty response to the question that went viral.

When asked about the divorce rumours, she told the reporter: “You know better than that.”

Speculations intensified about the relationship of Lopez and Affleck after the two were reported to have been living in separate houses.

Days earlier, the two were spotted together for the first time after over a month as reports suggested that they were facing troubles in their marriage.

The two were seen together for first time after 47 days on May 16 at an event where they arrived separately. However, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were wearing their wedding rings as they left together.

Lopez is also seen arriving solo at the premiers of Atlas while Affleck was reportedly busy in filming The Accountant 2.

Directed by Brad Peyton, Atlas revolves around Lopez’s character as a brilliant data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence.

The movie shows her character joining a mission to capture a renegade robot sharing with her a mysterious past.

Along with Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, Gregory James Cohan, Abraham Popoola, Lana Parrilla and Mark Strong are among the supporting cast in Atlas set to stream on May 24 on Netflix.