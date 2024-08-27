Journalists take PCB to court over ‘coverage ban’

ISLAMABAD: The sports journalists have filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for allegedly preventing them from covering cricket events, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The journalists in their petition claimed that this restriction violates their constitutional rights, particularly the freedom of the press.

The petition, filed by Advocate Abdul Wahid Qureshi on behalf of the journalists, argues that they have a long history of covering both national and international cricket tournaments, including World Cups, World T20s, and Champions Trophies.

READ: Chairman PCB vows to ‘fix’ Pakistan cricket

However, the PCB’s recent actions have deprived them of their right to cover these events, which they argue is unconstitutional.

The petition names PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi as a respondent and asserts that the board’s move to restrict media coverage, especially after criticism following the national team’s recent performances, undermines press freedom.

The journalists are seeking the court’s intervention to restore their right to cover cricket events without restrictions.