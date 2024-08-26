Chairman PCB vows to ‘fix’ Pakistan cricket

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi, on Monday made it clear that he has no intention of stepping down from his position until he has addressed the issues in cricket, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, Naqvi expressed his determination to improve the state of the sport in the country, stressing that his departure will not be dictated by external pressures.

Naqvi acknowledged the disappointing performance of the national team in the recent Test match against Bangladesh, where Pakistan suffered a 10-wicket defeat in Pindi.

He admitted the team’s shortcomings and stated that a report on the pitch conditions has been requested and is expected within the next few days.

Commenting on the scheduling of matches, Naqvi clarified that the decision to delay the Karachi match had already been made prior to his involvement, but he later decided to alter that decision.

He also highlighted the need for proper tools and resources to carry out the necessary “surgery” to fix the issues within Pakistan cricket.

Naqvi mentioned that the upcoming Champions Trophy will be an opportunity to identify and nurture new talent.

He stressed the importance of selecting players based on merit and ensuring that backup players are ready to step up when needed.