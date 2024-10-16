JUI-F, PPP chiefs discuss constitutional amendment with Sharif brothers

LAHORE: The bigwigs of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) are holding a detailed discussion on the proposed 26th constitutional amendment, ARY News reported.

The meeting is being held at the Jati Umra, the Sharif brothers’ residence in Lahore, attended by President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and others.

During the meeting, three different drafts of the constitutional amendments—each presented by three parties—. PPP’s Khursheed Shah, who heads the parliament’s special committee on the constitutional amendment, also presented the recommendations.

The federal government is intending to present the constitutional amendments in the National Assembly on Thursday for which the lower house session has already been called. PM Shehbaz will also hold a luncheon for coalition parties ahead of the National Assembly sitting.

Earlier on Tuesday, the JUI-F and PPP reached an agreement on constitutional amendments following their meeting in Karachi.

This was disclosed by JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while addressing a joint presser.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that his party and PPP agreed on the draft of constitutional amendments, hailing Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the consensus.

The JUI-F chief however rejected the government’s initial proposed constitutional amendments, terming them unacceptable. He stressed the need for non-controversial constitutional amendments, saying that the nation, constitution, and parliament require a united voice.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the PML-N will also be invited to support the draft finalised by the JUI-F and PPP.

“We will try to include PML-N in this consensus,” Bhutto Zardari said, emphasising that the agreement between PPP and JUI-F will serve as the foundation for future negotiations.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the goal is to resolve public issues, rather than focusing on individual interests or timing.

More to follow…