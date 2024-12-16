K-pop star sentenced to 8 years in prison in drunk driving case

The former K-pop idol of the girl band INSTAR turned DJ, Ahn Ye Song, has been handed over an 8-year prison sentence, for a fatal drunk driving accident in February.

As reported by South Korean media, former K-pop star Ahn Ye Song, the infamous DJ Yesong, has been sentenced to eight years in prison, months after she hit an old age delivery worker in Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam, Seoul, while driving her Mercedes-Benz SUV being severely intoxicated.

According to the details, the South Korean singer hit the motorcyclist after trying to flee the scene from a prior collision.

She was initially sentenced to 10 years in jail after the first trial, as Ye Song fled the scene following the incident without helping the victim. However, the term was later reduced when the singer expressed regret over the tragedy and reached a settlement with the victim’s family.

Although her lawyers previously acknowledged the charges saying, “She drank excessively at an industry event and drove while intoxicated and has no recollection of the incident,” Ye Song later retracted from her stance during the September hearing, claiming her turmoil of being under financial stress.

“At the time, I was experiencing financial hardship due to the lack of bookings. I was at an important gathering that had my livelihood at stake, and I couldn’t refuse to drink,” she said. “This led me to make an inexcusable pain to the victim.”

