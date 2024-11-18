Karachi airport declared red zone amid security concerns

KARACHI: Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport has been designated as a red zone amid security concerns after the recent deadly blast in the vicinity, ARY News reported.

As per details, police officials have restricted access to the routes to the airport to ensure passenger’s safety.

Only authorized individuals and citizens coming to see off or receive travelers at Jinnah International Airport, with valid flight tickets and identification, will be permitted to enter the red zone. Airport staff and individuals with official business will also be allowed entry.

To tighten security, five new police check posts have been established around the airport perimeter. These checkpoints will be manned by police personnel 24/7.

The primary objective of the intensified security measures is to prevent any unusual activity. Police officers will conduct thorough checks on individuals and vehicles at these checkpoints.

Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport well before their scheduled flight time to avoid any inconvenience.

The recent security protocols were introduced following a terrorist attack on Chinese nationals which killed two Chinese nationals and injured several others near Karachi airport, the attack was facilitated from inside the airport.

Later, the authorities identified the suicide bomber behind the blast near Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

According to investigators, the attacker was identified with the help of two of his fingers found at the site of the explosion that killed three people, including two Chinese nationals.

The NADRA record confirmed Shah Fahad was the suicide bomber that targeted the Chinese engineer’s convoy near Karachi airport.

Further inquiries revealed that Fahad, along with two accomplices, arrived in Karachi on December 3, 2023, and checked into a hotel at 7:49 p.m. in the city’s Preedy area.

Authorities also confirmed that Fahad returned to Karachi on October 4, 2024, and made a biometric entry at another hotel at 10:47 a.m. On the day of the blast, Fahad checked out of the hotel at 12 noon.