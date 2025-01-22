Man stabbed to death in Karachi

KARACHI: A citizen was stabbed to death allegedly by a man who was who released from jail just a day earlier in Karachi on Wednesday, ARY News reported citing police,

The tragic incident was reported Karachi’s Shah Latif Town and the victim, identified as Qaimud Din, was a resident of Bhens Colony Road No. 6 and ran a small business.

According to police reports, Qaimud Din was allegedly killed by a local resident, who had been released from jail just a day earlier. The suspect had been nominated by the victim’s family, and the police are investigating the matter further.

It is reported that Qaimud Din had a dispute with the suspect over monetary dispute. The police are still investigating the case and have not yet made any arrests.

Qaimud Din is survived by his two children and was originally from Hala.

In a similar horrific incident last year, a woman was stabbed to death by her ex-husband in Mansehra colony, Karachi.

Read more: Woman kills husband with axe over family dispute

The incident occurred in Karachi’s Mansehra colony where a woman identified as Zahra was attacked by her ex-husband when she was out of her house.

The police officials stated that the deceased woman belonged to Ghotki.