web analytics
17.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, January 23, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Man stabbed to death in Karachi

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: A citizen was stabbed to death allegedly by a man who was who released from jail just a day earlier in Karachi on Wednesday, ARY News reported citing police,

The tragic incident was reported Karachi’s Shah Latif Town and the victim, identified as Qaimud Din, was a resident of Bhens Colony Road No. 6 and ran a small business.

According to police reports, Qaimud Din was allegedly killed by a local resident, who had been released from jail just a day earlier. The suspect had been nominated by the victim’s family, and the police are investigating the matter further.

It is reported that Qaimud Din had a dispute with the suspect over monetary dispute. The police are still investigating the case and have not yet made any arrests.

Qaimud Din is survived by his two children and was originally from Hala.

In a similar horrific incident last year,  a woman was stabbed to death by her ex-husband in Mansehra colony, Karachi.

Read more: Woman kills husband with axe over family dispute

The incident occurred in Karachi’s Mansehra colony where a woman identified as Zahra was attacked by her ex-husband when she was out of her house.

The police officials stated that the deceased woman belonged to Ghotki.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.