Karachi likely to receive rain from August 25-29: PMD

The Met Office has forecast rainfall in Karachi and other districts of Sindh from August 25 to 29 under influence of low pressure in West Bengal, ARY News reported.

The monsoon currents likely to enter Karachi and other districts of Sindh from next days, according to the weather report.

This weather system is expected to bring heavy rainfall, the PMD said and added weather of Karachi will remain hot and cloudy for next three days.

The temperature can reach maximum level of 36 degree Celsius in Karachi, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

Rain with wind and thundershowers also expected in other districts of Sindh Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin and other areas today.

Read more: Hub Dam water level further rises due to ongoing rainfall

The recent monsoon rains in Sindh and Balochistan significantly increased the water level in Hub Dam, WAPDA sources said.

Following the heavy rains, the water level at Hub Dam has risen to over 335.5 feet, with the dam’s capacity standing at 339 feet.

The increased water level is attributed to heavy rainfall in the hilly areas of Balochistan’s Khuzdar district and the catchment areas of the dam.