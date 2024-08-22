Hub Dam water level further rises due to ongoing rainfall

KARACHI: The recent monsoon rains in Sindh and Balochistan have significantly increased the water level in Hub Dam, ARY News reported citing WAPDA sources.

Following the heavy rains, the water level at Hub Dam has risen to over 335.5 feet, with the dam’s capacity standing at 339 feet.

The increased water level is attributed to heavy rainfall in the hilly areas of Balochistan’s Khuzdar district and the catchment areas of the dam.

WAPDA officials have assured that there are still 4 feet of space left before the dam reaches its full capacity.

To maintain safety, excess water will be released through the spillway under the supervision of the Ministry of Water Resources, WAPDA, and the Lasbela Administration.

Last month, the Karachi Water Board disclosed that the ongoing spell of rains in Sindh and parts of Balochistan has increased the water level in Hub Dam to 334 feet.

A spokesperson of Karachi Water Board has said that the water level in Hub Dam has rose to 334 feet presently. The spillway of the reservoir will be opened after inflow of five feet more water in the dam.

The increasing water level in the dam will improve the water supply in District West of Karachi, which receives water supply from Hub reservoir.